Ludhiana: E-rickshaws sans number plates to be confiscated after March 15

To address the issue of unregistered e-rickshaws in the city, which turned out to be a menace, the traffic police have announced a significant crackdown. The traffic police set a deadline for the e-rickshaw drivers to get them registered with the Regional Transport Authority and install a number plate on their vehicles before March 15. After the deadline is over, the traffic police would confiscate the e-rickshaws plying sans number plates. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

After the deadline is over, the traffic police would confiscate the e-rickshaws plying sans number plates.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said that the directive to enforce this crackdown comes from the higher authorities, including additional director general of police (ADGP, traffic) AS Rai and commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal. It has been discovered that a number of e-rickshaws in circulation are not registered, posing a serious risk as they have been used in criminal activities such as snatchings and thefts.

Following a meeting with e-rickshaw dealers and association members, instructions were issued for all e-rickshaws to be registered by the deadline. Some e-rickshaws that were sold years ago by now-defunct dealers are facing registration issues. If such vehicles have already completed the age, which is four years, they will be assumed done for.

The ACP added that efforts are underway to identify unauthorised dealers and ensure compliance with registration norms. Additionally, a new regulation mandates steel-grey uniforms for all e-rickshaw and auto-rickshaw drivers will be affected from March. Furthermore, strict passenger limits have been enforced, allowing only four passengers in e-rickshaws and six in auto-rickshaws to prevent overloading.

The ACP added that with the registration of e-rickshaws, it will be easy to manage them. Most of the e-rickshaws are plying without number plates in the city, which could be a threat to law and order situation.