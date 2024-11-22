Ludhiana: Early-blooming flowers to add new flair at chrysanthemum show this year

This year’s chrysanthemum show at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will have new varieties on offer for the people. These new varieties are early-blooming flowers. Students taking care of new varieties of chrysanthemum flowers at PAU in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

Giving details, floriculture department head Dr Parminder Singh said, “Usually, these flowers bloom by November and December, but this time around we have varieties that started blooming as early as October.”

The department has been selling these flowers since the beginning of November and has sold around 500 pots so far. Dr Parminder said this was the right time to buy the flowers as it would give people more time to experience their beauty.

“By the time of the show on December 2-4, the plant would have lesser bloom period left,” he added.

For flower lovers, the pots are available for ₹100-150 and can be bought from the department store from 9 am to 5 pm on all working days. The flowers can be bought in bud stage and full bloom stage.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal will inaugurate the show on December 3 at 12.30 pm at the Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium on the university campus.

The show is organised every year in memory of a noted Punjabi poet Bhai Vir Singh, who had ample love for flowers and penned many poems on chrysanthemums.

Dr Parminder said there will be 10 classes (incurved, reflexed, spider, decorative, pompon/button, single/double Korean, spoon, anemone, any other and specially trained plants) for the competition comprising Japanese and Korean varieties of chrysanthemum.

“The department has a collection of more than 250 varieties of chrysanthemum and released 17 varieties for loose flower, cut flower, pot production and garden decoration which will also be exhibited,” he informed. The show aimed to disseminate information to the people about the cultivation of chrysanthemum both for commercial growing and landscape use, he added. Around 5,000 people attend the show every year.