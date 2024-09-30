Ludhiana: Educational group trustee shot at, phone saves his life

A trustee of Garden Valley International School was injured on Monday as unidentified car-borne assailants opened fire at him while he was driving, officials said. The attack took place near the Garhi bridge on Sirhind Canal. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the victim, 55-year-old Baldev Singh, was on a call at the time and the bullet hit his phone, which took most of the impact. Singh is a resident of Chandigarh.

The educational group runs multiple schools across Punjab, including one in Machhiwara.

The attack took place near the Garhi bridge on Sirhind Canal when Singh was on his way home from the school.

As the phone took most of the impact, Singh was only struck by

Bullet fragments. The incident sent the police in a tizzy.

According to police reports, the assailants, travelling in a Hyundai i20 car, pulled alongside Singh’s vehicle and opened fire. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Samrala.

After preliminary treatment, he was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh.

Police officials said a first-information report (FIR) was registered at the Machhiwara police station.

A police team led by superintendent of police (SP) Saurav Jindal, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh and DSP Gurvinder Singh Brar reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police are scanning the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to identify the assailants.

Police suspect that the accused were lurking in the area near Singh’s school and followed him as he left.

After the victim slowed down his car near Garhi Bridge, the assailants drove their car next to him and opened fire.

SP Jindal said that an investigation is underway and that the police will trace the assailants soon.

On possible motives, Jindal said there were no prior threats against Singh and the reason behind the attack remains unclear.

Singh said he had no known enemies and was puzzled by what led to the attack.