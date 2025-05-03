Ludhiana: Eight ‘no tolerance roads’ in city to tackle traffic

Commissioner of police (CP) Swapan Sharma on Friday declared eight roads of city as “no tolerance roads” for smooth traffic flow. Commissioner of police communicating with local shopkeepers in Ghumar Mandi in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Starting the drive from Dandi Swami Chowk, the CP stated that the designated roads are Field Ganj Road (Jagraon Bridge to Civil Hospital, both sides), Rahon Road (Jodhewal Chowk to Jangirpur Road cut), Bhamia Road (New Onkar Vihar cut to Bhamia Colony cut), Chandigarh Road (Government High School, Mundian to 33 Ft. Road vegetable market), Chimney Road (Canal Bridge, Pakhowal to Indoor Stadium, both sides), Dugri Road (Atam Park to Libra cut, both sides) and Dandi Swami Chowk to DMC Hospital.

Sharma emphasised that these roads would serve as model roads with zero tolerance for traffic violations. “Our goal is to enhance the commuting experience and ensure swift access for emergency services like ambulances and fire brigades,” he added. To support this, the Ludhiana police, in collaboration with the municipal corporation, have cleared encroachments and marked roads with white and yellow lines for clarity. Each road will have a dedicated in-charge to monitor compliance and address violations on-site.

Sharma stated that the police will serve three show-cause notices to the violators at first and later, an FIR will be registered. He also informed that dedicated in-charges will have to ensure these roads remain free of encroachment. He urged shopkeepers to keep goods within their premises and assured that street vendors would be relocated to designated areas.

The initiative, effective immediately, is backed by a Emergency Response System (ERS) integrating a central command-and-control center with wireless units, PCR vans, and patrol bikes for rapid enforcement.

A team of police officials and municipal corporation removed encroachments from Ghumar Mandi area on Friday, however the road is not under the no tolerance zone. The officials faced ire of the senior officials for unplanned action; however the locals hailed the action.

Naval Kishore Kaura, president of Bhai Bala Chowk Shopkeeper Association stated that the flow of traffic was disrupted due to encroachments. After the action the parking and traffic problem in the area was resolved.