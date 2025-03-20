Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Elderly businessman loses 7.7L to cyber swindlers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 20, 2025 06:04 AM IST

According to the victim, the accused posing as bank employees called him repeatedly and asked for his debit card details; the victim claimed that he did not share any information but still found that the money was transferred from his bank account

Cyber fraudsters allegedly duped a 60-year-old businessman of 7.76 lakh after they tricked him to believe that his bank account was being hacked, police said, adding that a case has been registered.

Police officials said that the case was registered under sections 319 (2) (cheating by personation) and 318 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)
Police officials said that the case was registered under sections 319 (2) (cheating by personation) and 318 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

According to the victim, the accused posing as bank employees called him repeatedly and asked for his debit card details. The victim claimed that he did not share any information but still found that the money was transferred from his bank account.

Following a complaint by Inderpal Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Dhuri Line, the case against unidentified accused was registered at the cyber crime police station.

According to the complainant, he got a call from an unknown number on February 20. The caller claimed to be a bank employee, warned him that his account was at risk of being hacked and asked for his debit card details to ‘secure’ it, the victim said in his complaint, adding that he disconnected the call without providing any details.

He said he for a similar call from another number the next day and he suspected something was amiss. The victim said he suspected it to be a scam and immediately switched off his phone.

He said he turned his phone back on a few hours later, only to get a message informing him that the money had been debited from his account. He said he then approached the police.

Cyber crime station-house officer (SHO) inspector Satvir Singh said it is unlikely that such a transaction could have been made without some form of access. “It is possible that the elderly victim unknowingly clicked on a malicious link, granting the fraudsters access to his account or mobile,” the inspector said.

During investigation, police found that the transferred money was withdrawn the same day. Authorities are tracking the bank accounts where the funds were deposited to identify and apprehend the fraudsters. The case was registered under sections 319 (2) (cheating by personation) and 318 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On