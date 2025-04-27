Ludhiana: Elderly woman robbed of gold bracelet

An elderly woman was robbed of her gold bracelet in Aggar Nagar, one of the posh localities of the city, by car-borne persons including two women on Friday evening. The city has seen such a modus operandi after four years. In 2021, a gang that had become a headache for the police in Punjab and Haryana was caught and significant recoveries were made. The Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against two unidentified women besides their two male aides and initiated investigation. (HT Photo for representation)

The Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against two unidentified women besides their two male aides and initiated investigation. Complainant Harjinder Kaur, 72, of Aggar Nagar B-block stated that she was returning home after paying obeisance at a local gurdwara at 8 pm on Friday when two women in a car intercepted her way, claiming that they were her acquaintances.

They forcibly made her sit inside the car in which two men were also seated. The accused robbed her of a gold bracelet before escaping. She raised the alarm, but the accused had managed to escape before the locals gathered there.

She informed her family members and later alerted the police. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Purshotam Lal, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 304 (snatching) of the BNS was registered against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning the CCTVs to trace the accused.

On October 25, 2021, the Ludhiana police had arrested three women and their male accomplice and seized eight gold bangles, two gold bracelets, one gold chain, a Maruti Suzuki swift car used in crimes, fake registration certificates and fake number plates.

Besides executing 11 such robberies in Ludhiana city, the gang had committed snatchings in Jalandhar rural, Amritsar, Kartarpur, Moga, Khanna, Jagraon, Hoshiarpur and Haryana too.

The accused used to lure elderly women especially on the pretext of offering them lift or engaging the targets in a friendly conversation, claiming to be acquaintances or relatives before robbing them of gold.