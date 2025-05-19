Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Electronics firm duped of 2.77 crore in GST scam involving iPhone supplies; 4 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 19, 2025 08:10 AM IST

The fraud was allegedly orchestrated by traders from Delhi and Haryana who used cancelled and suspended GST numbers to conduct transactions

A city-based electronics firm has fallen victim to a 2.77 crore GST fraud, allegedly orchestrated by traders from Delhi and Haryana who used cancelled and suspended GST numbers to conduct transactions involving iPhones and accessories.

An FIR has been registered by Focal Point police against four persons. (HT File)
An FIR has been registered by Focal Point police against four persons. (HT File)

An FIR has been registered by Focal Point police against four accused — Kamal Ahmad of SK Enterprises (Delhi),Azhar Haidar of Global Traders (Delhi), and Rajat Madaan and Sheetal Madaan, directors of GMG Tradeline (Bhiwani, Haryana).

Complainant Ankur Garg, of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd on Chandigarh Road, said that the accused posed as reputed dealers and delivered 43 consignments of high-end electronic goods to his firm. The fraud surfaced when his company applied for GST input credit and the tax department flagged the GST numbers used as either cancelled or suspended — making the firm ineligible for refunds.

When Garg approached the traders for repayment, they allegedly threatened him and claimed connections with senior police officials, warning him against pursuing the matter.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer (SHO), Focal Point, said that an FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). A search is underway for the accused, police said.

