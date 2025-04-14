Ludhiana: Ensure proper irrigation of late sown wheat, growers told

As the temperature has started soaring with the onset of a heat wave earlier this week, experts from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here have called upon farmers who had sown wheat in late December to ensure the last couple of irrigations to their almost ripe crop before harvesting. PAU experts say that heat destroys the grains, which is why irrigation is important to protect the crop. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“The late sown wheat is still around 10 days from going into harvesting. For the crop that is still green it is very important that at least a couple of irrigations are ensured to protect the crop from the rising heat,” said agronomy HoD Hari Ram.

He explained that heat destroys the grain, which is why irrigation was important to protect the crop.

Farmers who grow sugar cane, potato, and long duration Basmati, sow wheat in late December due to which it takes it longer to mature compared to wheat sown in November.

Earlier in the week, on 8-9 April, the maximum temperature had crossed 40°C and although the temperature had dipped a little following a western disturbance in the region, Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Chandigarh centre predicts another heat wave starting on Monday.

“Although the western disturbance had brought some relief but on April 14-15 we are expecting another heat wave in the region which can take temperatures above 40°C,” said, IMD Chandigarh centre’s director Surender Paul.

Meanwhile 2,704 metric tonnes of wheat has reached the mandis in the district. As much as 1,445 metric tonnes of which arrived on Sunday alone.

So far, 191 metric tonnes had been purchased by government agencies and 1,297 metric tonnes have been purchased by private buyers. As much as 55% of the wheat arrived so far has already been purchased.

Wheat crop to the tune of 834 metric tonnes has already been lifted as well.

The maximum price recorded has been ₹2,555 per quintal, and the minimum price has been ₹2,425 per quintal.