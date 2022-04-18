Ludhiana | Ex-cop’s son almost loses hand in brutal attack with swords
The 21-year-old son of a dismissed police personnel was brutally assaulted with swords and rods in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar near DAV Public School on Friday.
The victim, Amritpal Singh, 21, was attacked by a group of seven men, and his car was also vandalised. His friend, Surkhab Rai, 22, who was with him at the time, suffered minor injuries. A case has been registered against Kunwarvir Singh, Tejvir Singh, Nawab Bajwa of Bahadurke village and Watsal Aggar, and their three aides are yet to be identified.
The victim’s father, Nirmaljit Singh, a former cop who was dismissed from service, said, “Rai had taken my son with him to the Sarabha Nagar Main Market. When they were close to DAV Public School, the accused, who were in a jeep, intercepted them. They started vandalising the car, and when my son and his friend alighted from the vehicle, they attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.”
“When one of the accused attempted to slash Amritpal’s head with a sword, he blocked the attack with his hand, which was almost chopped off near the wrist.He suffered multiple injuries as the accused kept assaulting him, while Rai suffered minor injuries. While fleeing the accused also stole Amritpal’s mobile phone, which was in the car,” the victim’s father said.
“According to Amritpal, when they left the house Rai was arguing with one of the accused on the phone.However, he was unaware of the cause of the argument. Minutes after they left the house, the accused assaulted them,” he said, adding, “Either Rai had a rivalry with the accused, or he was involved in a conspiracy to kill my son. If Rai was their target, then why would the accuse injure Amritpal, and not Rai.”
Assistant sub-inspector Santokh Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are trying to trace the accused.
Ludhiana | Police douse pyre, pull out charred remains to probe murder allegations
Police personnel doused the burning pyre of an elderly man on Sunday, and sent the victim, Avtar Singh, 65, of Manupur village's charred remains for postmortem to determine whether he had been murdered. It is suspected that the victim, Avtar Singh, 65, of Manupur village, had been crushed to death in a field. Acting on a tip off, the police have registered a murder case against the victim's son Jaspreet Singh, nephew Amrik Singh and their unidentified aides.
We will play up price, unemployment issues on loudspeakers, says Akhilesh Yadav
Amid controversy over using loudspeakers, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that his party workers will play up “Samajwadi issues on loudspeakers” to familiarise people about price rise, unemployment, law and order. Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted a 2 minute 20 second video by SP worker Ravikant Vishwakarma from Varanasi playing the song “Mehngai dayan khaye jaat hain” from the movie “Peepli Live” on a loudspeaker installed on a terrace.
‘Don’t take law into your hands’: warns CM Bommai
“The police are already taking action. Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it. We should look at it as a law and order issue. Then only such incidents will stop,” Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
Day after Tajpur dump fire in Ludhiana, BJP tears into AAP, civic body
The blaze at garbage dump in Tajpur village snowballed into a political controversy on Sunday with Bharatiya Janata Party district president, Pushpender Singhal, accusing the civic body and Aam Aadmi Party for failing to address the issue of garbage recycling in the city. Over 1,200 tons of garbage is thrown on Tajpur road dump daily. The waste processing plant here has been shut for the last two years.
After two years, iftar partiesback in Sangam city
PRAYAGRAJ: After a hiatus of two years on account of the pandemic, iftar parties are again being held in the Sangam city, with people of all faiths participating . Iftar during Ramzans has been an age-old practice and is being traditionally held by Muslim individuals and social organisations etc. During the last two years, no iftars were organised by individuals and organisations due to restrictions on assemblies due to Covid.
