Ludhiana: Ex-sarpanch attacked over poll rivalry, say cops

A former sarpanch of Amargarh Kaler village was allegedly attacked by a group of men supporting his opponents in an ongoing rivalry over the panchayat elections, officials said. Police officials said the assailants attacked the victim with a sword and slugger late on Sunday night (HT File)

According to police, 58-year-old Baldev Singh, a long-time supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party, was involved in a dispute with a villager, Prem Chand Sharma, regarding the upcoming panchayat elections.

Baldev Singh is supporting his acquaintance, Amaninder Singh and Prem Chand’s nephew, Karanveer, is opposed to them.

The victim said that while he, Amaninder and their friend Jatinder Gurjeet were on their way for some work in Amaninder’s car, they stopped on the roadside at around 9.30 pm.

As Baldev stepped out of the car, the accused—identified as Karanveer, his accomplice Jatinder, and three other unidentified men—arrived at the scene attacked them, the complainant alleged.

“They attacked me with a sword and slugger. When I raised an alarm, Amaninder rushed to my rescue,” Baldev Singh said, adding that the accused escaped.

Baldev Singh said Karanveer’s brother, Ajit Pal, is contesting the panchayat elections against Amaninder.

Sub-inspector Jagjeet Singh from Sadar Jagraon police station said a case was registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 191(3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He said police are yet to arrest anyone.