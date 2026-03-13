Ludhiana: Expect rain, gusty winds till March 16

Even as temperatures dipped slightly on Thursday, the mercury continues to remain significantly above the seasonal average. The maximum temperature recorded in Ludhiana was 30.4°C, which was 4.6°C above normal, despite a drop of 2.2°C from the previous day. Weather experts say the state has been witnessing unusually warm conditions since the beginning of March. The PAU had issued an advisory warning farmers about the impact of rising temperatures on crops. (HT Photo)

According to the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), temperatures during the first week of March remained nearly 5°C above normal, while on several days of the month, the mercury stayed 7–8°C higher than the seasonal average. The unusual heat has raised concerns among farmers, particularly as rabi crops are nearing maturity.

Pavneet Kaur, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology at PAU, said the weather conditions are likely to change in the coming days. She said gusty winds along with light rainfall are expected between March 14 and 16, particularly in northeastern and central districts of the state. Farmers have been advised to avoid irrigation during this period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted isolated light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–50 kmph across parts of Punjab between March 14 and 17.

The PAU had issued an advisory warning farmers about the impact of rising temperatures on crops. The university noted that above-normal temperature conditions are prevailing in the state and could lead to heat stress in standing crops. With rabi crops entering the maturity stage, experts cautioned that prolonged heat could increase water demand and affect crop yield.

Farmers have been advised to regularly monitor their fields to detect signs of heat or water stress. The university also highlighted that fruit crops are particularly vulnerable to hot weather and require proper care and protection. In addition, livestock and pets should be given adequate attention to help them cope with the rising heat load, the advisory added.