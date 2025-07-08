Ludhiana: Eyeing harmony with anti-sacrilege law: Arora

Punjab cabinet minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state president Aman Arora on Monday said the aim behind the government’s plan to introduce a robust law to prevent acts of sacrilege was to ensure religious harmony. Addressing the media during a visit to the Sudhar Trust in Khanna, accompanied by fellow cabinet ministers Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Harbhajan Singh ETO, Arora emphasised the urgent need for a strong legal framework to preserve Punjab’s communal harmony. People’s welfare is in focus, says Aman Arora. (HT Photo)

Citing past incidents such as the Bargari-Behbal Kalan sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, which disturbed peace in the state, Arora said, “With this new law, we will ensure that such acts are deterred through strict legal consequences.”

He reiterated the Mann-led government’s commitment to restoring Punjab’s prosperity and vibrancy. He emphasised that every decision made by the Mann-led government is driven by a commitment to the progress, welfare and betterment of Punjab’s people.

Arora also issued a stern warning to those exploiting Punjab through violence, corruption or drug trafficking. “Those who amass wealth through unlawful means will face the consequences of their actions,” he stated, reinforcing the government’s zero-tolerance stance on crime and corruption.

Grewal demands inclusion of Hindu temples and idols in sacrilege Bill

Senior BJP leader and prominent Sikh figure Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal accused the AAP government of adopting a “selective and vote-bank-driven” approach in drafting the sacrilege Bill, which is expected to be tabled during a special session of the Punjab Assembly on July 10 and 11.

Grewal urged the government to broaden the scope of the bill to protect all religious communities. “If this government is sincere, it must include Pran Pratishthit Hindu temples and idols in the Bill. Anything less would be a betrayal to millions of Hindus whose sacred spaces have also faced repeated attacks,” he said.

“For years, Hindu temples have been vandalised and desecrated under this government’s nose. The AAP dispensation has conveniently turned a blind eye. Are Hindu sentiments expendable in Punjab politics? Are they just not vote-worthy enough for the Mann government?” he questioned.

While welcoming the inclusion of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the proposed Bill, he said, “The BJP holds the Guru Granth Sahib in the highest spiritual and national esteem.”