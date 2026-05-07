Ludhiana: Facing multiple cases, man gets 10-year jail for peddling

Convicting a man facing multiple cases, a local court on Tuesday awarded him 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case related to drug peddling. Anik Lal, aka Bangali, has been facing more than six cases of robbery, possession of illegal weapons and drug peddling, officials said. Anik Lal, aka Bangali, has also been fined ₹1 lakh. (HT File)

The special court judge, Rajneesh, also slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict. Due to his repeated involvement in crime incidents, Bangali, hailing from Balisarpur village of Uttar Janajpur district of West Bengal, had become a headache for police officials.

The case in which the punishment has been awarded was registered at the Focal Point police station in 2022, officials said. He was arrested by the CIA staff-2 of Ludhiana police commissionerate on June 10, 2022 during a special checking drive. The police recovered 2.6-kg narcotic powder from his possession. Sections 22, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act were slapped on him.

Bangali was already wanted by the police in a ₹4.39 lakh gunpoint robbery at Fino Payments Bank, Sherpur, on May 11, 2022. According to the police report, four masked assailants barged into the bank at around 3 pm on May 11, 2022. One of the accused pointed a gun at a bank official and directed him to hand over the cash. The accused threatened to shoot the staffer before taking away the cash. The Moti Nagar police had registered an FIR against robbers who were unidentified at that time. Later, involvement of Anik Lal alias Bangali was found and he was arrested along with his aide.

Bangali was the mastermind behind the robbery, according to the police claims. He was also allegedly involved in the 2015 robbery at Manappuram Gold Loan, Shimlapuri. The establishment was robbed of ₹2.23 lakh and 14-kg gold at gunpoint.