Ludhiana: Factory worker found dead in Mattewara

Missing for the past one day, a factory worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his house in Prem Colony of Mattewara on Tuesday. The victim’s body bore multiple injury marks. His bike and mobile phone were found at some distance from the body. The Meharban police initiated investigation after reaching the spot and sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem. The police have initiated a probe and sent the body for autopsy. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Sukhdev Singh, 40, of Prem Colony. He was gateman in a factory in Mattewara. Inspector Paramdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Meharban police station, said that after Sukhdev Singh did not return on Monday, his family started looking for him. On Tuesday, the police found his body in a vacant plot near his house. The body had multiple injury marks. It can either be a road mishap case or murder.

He added that the cause of death would be ascertained after a postmortem examination. The police would take action according to the postmortem report. The deceased is survived by wife, two daughters and father.