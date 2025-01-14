Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Factory worker found dead in Mattewara

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 15, 2025 05:12 AM IST

The body of the victim, a gateman at a factory in Mattewara, bore multiple injury marks and his bike and mobile phone were found at some distance from the body

Missing for the past one day, a factory worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his house in Prem Colony of Mattewara on Tuesday. The victim’s body bore multiple injury marks. His bike and mobile phone were found at some distance from the body. The Meharban police initiated investigation after reaching the spot and sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem.

The police have initiated a probe and sent the body for autopsy. (HT File)
The police have initiated a probe and sent the body for autopsy. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Sukhdev Singh, 40, of Prem Colony. He was gateman in a factory in Mattewara. Inspector Paramdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Meharban police station, said that after Sukhdev Singh did not return on Monday, his family started looking for him. On Tuesday, the police found his body in a vacant plot near his house. The body had multiple injury marks. It can either be a road mishap case or murder.

He added that the cause of death would be ascertained after a postmortem examination. The police would take action according to the postmortem report. The deceased is survived by wife, two daughters and father.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On