Ludhiana: Factory worker held for filing false robbery complaint

The Ladhowal police have arrested a factory worker for lodging a false complaint of being robbed of ₹9 lakh with the intention to grab the money. Factory worker held for filing false robbery complaint. (HT PHOTO)

According to police, the accused had concocted the robbery story and had made scratches on his arms to prove his claims of being robbed.

The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Lalton Khurd village, who works at a plywood factory.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Aggarwal said that on Thursday evening, they received a distressed call on the police control room from Harpreet, who claimed to be assaulted and robbed of ₹9 lakh by two bike-borne miscreants near Ladhowal Bypass.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The ADCP said that Harpreet Singh has suffered some scratches on his arms. He claimed that when he was returning after collecting payment from the market, two bike-borne miscreants intercepted his way, thrashed him and robbed the bag containing cash.

“The police found his claims suspicious. Moreover, he started changing his statements frequently. When the police posed harshly, the accused confessed that he had concocted the robbery story with the intention to grab the money,” the ADCP said.

“The accused told police that he had collected ₹1 lakh from Jawaddi area and ₹8 lakh from Khudd Mohalla. He was returning to the company office to deposit the money. Meanwhile, he hatched a conspiracy of grabbing the money and concocted the robbery story,” he added.

The ADCP added that the accused went to his house and hid the money there. He went to Ladhowal Bypass and made a call to the police. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 66 of Police Act against the accused. The police have recovered the cash from his house.

