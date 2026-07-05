Ludhiana: Fake marriage promise, obscene photo threats land raikot man in dock

ludhiana@hindustantimes.com She claimed she delayed approaching the police due to fear and mental distress caused by the alleged threats. (HT File)

The Sadar police have booked a Raikot man for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman under the false promise of marriage and later threatening to circulate her obscene photographs on social media.

The accused, Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Chak Bhai Ka village in Raikot, was booked under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complainant, a resident of Isher Nagar, told police that she is currently involved in a court case with her husband and has been living with her parents.

According to the complaint, the woman came into contact with the accused through Instagram.

Their acquaintance developed into a relationship after he allegedly assured her that he would marry her.

Police said the woman alleged that the accused established physical relations with her on multiple occasions on the promise of marriage.

However, when she later asked him to solemnise the marriage, he allegedly backed out and refused to honour his commitment.

The complainant further alleged that the accused threatened to make her obscene photographs viral on social media.

She claimed she delayed approaching the police due to fear and mental distress caused by the alleged threats.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the Sadar police have registered a case against the accused under Section 69 of the BNS.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Tarsem Singh said, “Police are examining digital evidence, including conversations between the two, and other relevant material.”

“Efforts are underway to arrest the accused,” he added.