Ludhiana: Family court peon booked on graft charges

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 25, 2025 05:02 AM IST

The peon allegedly demanded payments ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 per case, deceiving individuals seeking justice in sensitive family disputes

The division Number 5 have booked family court peon for allegedly duping litigants by taking money on promises of influencing the court’s decisions and expediting hearings, officials said. The accused, Baadal Singh, worked in the court of additional principal judge Rajvinder Singh and is on the run.

The court’s reader reported that the accused took money on promises of early hearing dates, helping secure visitation rights and ensuring favourable outcomes. (HT File)
The peon allegedly demanded payments ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 per case, deceiving individuals seeking justice in sensitive family disputes. Officials said the complainants provided screenshots of united payments interface (UPI) transactions.

According to the first-information report (FIR) registered under Section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), court’s reader Deepali reported that accused took money on promises of early hearing dates, helping secure visitation rights and ensuring favourable outcomes.

The complainant said an internal inquiry was launched after the victims raised the issue in court as the promises made to them did not materialise.

After being confronted by the presiding officer, Baadal Singh resigned and disappeared. The complaint was formally lodged with the police on October 10, 2024.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subhash Chand, the investigating officer, said the accused targeted people who were already grappling with family disputes. “The accused exploited their emotional vulnerability and siphoned money under the guise of helping them,” said the ASI.

“This is not just about one individual, it is about safeguarding the integrity of the justice system,” said a senior official.

