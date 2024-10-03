Ludhiana: Farm unions block rail traffic at Sahnewal, Mullanpur stations

As part of statewide protests to pay homage to the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and push for speedy justice, farmers’ unions on Thursday held demonstrations at the Sahnewal and Mullanpur railway stations. Farmers during a sit in at the Sahnewal railway station in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) blocked rail traffic across the state from noon to 2 pm, to ‘draw the government’s attention towards the victims and the state of justice’.

Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union (BKMU) president Dilbagh Singh Gill led the protest at Sahnewal.

“When the farmers stir was going on in 2021, farmers returning from a protest against the [now repealed] farm laws were mowed down by a minister’s son, killing four farmers and a journalist. We are paying homage to them and pressing for the culprits to be punished,” he said.

Then Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, was the main accused and later arrested in the case.

Gill demanded that the kin of the farmers killed in the incident on October 3 be given compensation and jobs.

Gill alleged that the retailers were forcing farmers to buy nano-urea and other chemicals when they went to buy di-ammonia phosphate (DAP).

“Those chemicals are of no use to us. Why should we buy them,” he questioned.

“The government must intervene so that farmers can get DAP in time to sow the next crop. Potato sowing is going on at the moment, which makes it very urgent,” he added.

While no trains had to be cancelled due to the sit-in, eight trains running via Ludhiana station were affected and ran on a diverted route.

These were Ludhiana- Firozpur Cantt Express Special; MCTM Udhampur SF Express, between Durg and Udhampur; Amritsar Special Fare Festival Special, between Gorakhpur and Amritsar; Shaheed Express, between Amritsar and Jaynagar; Amritsar – Ajmer Express; Malwa SF Express, between Katra and Mhow; Jhelum Express, between Jammu and Pune; Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra SF Express, between Jamnagar and Katra; and Gandhinagar Capital Express, between Jammu to Ahmedabad.

A total of 17 trains were affected in the Firozpur Division.