Ludhiana: Farm unions take out tractor march against WTO meets

Amidst display of unity and determination, farmers from various unions, united under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), took out a tractor march on Ludhiana-Delhi national highway. The rally served as a peaceful protest against the ongoing meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Abu Dhabi. The farmers remained resolute in their commitment to address their grievances through peaceful means. (HT PHOTO)

The farmers conducted the tractor march in a silent manner, positioning their tractors facing towards Delhi at multiple locations across the district, including Kohara, Samrala, Khamano, Sidhwan Bet, Jagraon, and Mullanpur. The farmers remained resolute in their commitment to address their grievances through peaceful means.

During the rally, representatives from various farmer unions reiterated their demands and expressed their unwavering determination to continue the struggle until their issues are resolved. They emphasised concerns related to the implementation of agricultural policies, the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, and the protection of farmers’ interests.

In a show of solidarity, volunteers from Beeja village organised a langar (community kitchen) to support the farmers’ cause, fostering a sense of unity and communal harmony.

Harinder Singh, representing BKU Lakhowal, stated, “We conducted the protest in a silent manner to express our dissent against the three-day WTO meeting and the ongoing strike at the borders. Moreover, we demand to keep agricultural plans away from WTO as they usually stop the subsidies on crops and stop giving the MSP.”