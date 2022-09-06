Ludhiana | Farmer FIRST beneficiary honoured with Innovative Farmer Award
Jagtar Singh of Moom village, who received the award, is a beneficiary farmer and associated with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, under the Farmer FIRST project since November 2016. Initially, he cultivated only rice and wheat and was not earning much profit from the monoculture
On the occasion of foundation day of ICAR-NAARM, an innovative farmer, Jagtar Singh, was honoured at the national level with “Innovative Farmer Award” for adopting “Integrated Framing System (IFS), Agri-Horti-Dairy Model” under the theme “Doubling Farmers’ Income”, at the event at Hyderabad.
Jagtar Singh of Moom village is a beneficiary farmer and associated with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, under the Farmer FIRST project since November 2016. Initially, he cultivated only rice and wheat and was not earning much profit from the monoculture.
After participation in the project, he came across various technological interventions through awareness camps, scientist-farmer-interactions, training programmes and exposure visits, demonstration of various technological inputs viz mineral mixture, uromin lick, bypass fat, mastitis detection kit, first-aid kit, summer-winter vegetable kits.
By adopting integrated framing system, Singh is growing horticultural crops in about 1.5 acres of land along with agricultural crops and dairy farming and earning good round the year
Farmer FIRST project is funded by the ICAR, New Delhi. PS Brar, director of extension education is nodal officer of the project and YS Jadoun is the principal investigator of the project. Brar appreciated the collaborative efforts of the project team members for the success.
GADVASU vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh commended the hard work of the project team and said that such innovative farmers are epitome for other small and marginal farmers and can play a crucial role in doubling the farmers’ income.
