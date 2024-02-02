Ludhiana: Farmer held for opening fire at wedding guest

The Jamalpur police arrested a Sahibana village resident for opening fire targeting a man after a spat during a wedding. Farmer held for opening fire at wedding guest in Ludhiana. (HT)

Son of the accused, who was also at the wedding, is yet to be arrested.

The accused has been identified as Bachittar Singh of Sahibana village, who is a farmer. The FIR was lodged on the statement of Amarinder Singh, 32, who escaped unhurt in the incident.

The complainant stated that he went to attend a wedding on Thursday where he indulged in a spat with the accused, who was also invited there as a guest. The rest of the guests had intervened and resolved the matter between the two.

He added that after attending the wedding when he was returning home with his friends, Bachhittar Singh along with his son Harman intercepted their way.

The accused opened fire at him. he escaped from the spot unhurt, he said.

Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO at Jamalpur police station, said that the police recovered his two licenced weapons, including a .315 bore rifle with 25 live cartridges and a .32 bore pistol with 25 live cartridges from his possession.

A case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.