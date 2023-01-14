Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Farmer poisons wife to death, nabbed

Published on Jan 14, 2023 11:42 PM IST

A farmer from Tajpur village in Raikot, Ludhiana, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly poisoning his wife to death

Jaswinder Kaur, the victim and (right) Saranjit Singh, the accused (HT)
A farmer from Tajpur village in Raikot was arrested on Saturday for allegedly poisoning his wife to death. The accused has been identified as Saranjit Singh.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Amarjit Kaur of Baddowal, mother of the victim Jaswinder Kaur, 31. The complainant alleged that her daughter and Saranjit had been married for the past seven and half years and he used to torture her for being unable to bear a child.

The complainant added that on January 10, the accused had assaulted her daughter again. She spoke to Saranjit over the phone and asked him not to repeat it, but to no avail.

The woman added that on January 11, Saranjit told her over the phone that Jaswinder had slipped in the bathroom and lost consciousness. Amarjit rushed to their house, where she found her daughter lying unconscious on the bed and froth emitting from her mouth and nose. On being asked, Saranjit said she might have suffered a fit.

Amrajit rushed her daughter to a hospital, where she died on Friday.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, investigating officer, said the complainant alleged that the accused had poisoned her daughter to death. A murder case has been lodged against the accused.

