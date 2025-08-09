Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
Ludhiana: Farmers demand clarity on land pooling policy

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 06:56 am IST

The gathering drew land-owning farmers from various affected areas, including Jalandhar, Mohali, Jagraon, Kuhara, and Jodha, represented by the Land Protection Sangharsh Committees

An assembly of farmers and activists demanded clarity on the contentious land pooling policy introduced by the Punjab government. The event, organised by Lok Adhikar Lehar and supported by the Jameen Bachao Action Committee, aimed to facilitate a discussion on the policy’s impact and seek direct answers from government officials, including the chief minister and ministers.

Farmer leaders from various organisations, including BKU Dakounda, BKU Doaba, and Kisan Morcha, also attended the event. (HT Photo)

The gathering drew land-owning farmers from various affected areas, including Jalandhar, Mohali, Jagraon, Kuhara, and Jodha, represented by the Land Protection Sangharsh Committees. Prominent speakers such as Hamir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Advocate Varinder Khara, Sarpanch Gagandeep Singh of Bhagpur, Dr Kuldeep Singh, and prof Bawa Singh raised concerns over the policy’s potential harmful effects on farmers.

Balwinder Singh, the event’s coordinator, criticised the government’s lack of response despite multiple invitations sent to the chief minister’s office. “The government’s failure to engage in this critical discussion is a moral defeat,” he said.

Farmer leaders from various organisations, including BKU Dakounda, BKU Doaba, and Kisan Morcha, also attended the event, showing solidarity against the government’s approach. The event highlighted the growing unrest and concern surrounding the policy, with many calling for a more transparent and consultative process.

