Ludhiana | Farmers stage protest as Ladhowal toll plaza resumes ops before SKM meet

Taking umbrage with the resumption of operations at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza, farmers affiliated with the Kirti Kisan Union and Bhartiya Kisan Union, Kadian, staged a sit-in protest on Thursday.

A scuffle also ensued between toll plaza security staff and the farmers after they asked the toll plaza staff to suspend operations. The police intervened in time, and broke up the fight. Later, the toll plaza officials agreed to suspend operations. The standoff caused a traffic jam on the NH-44. The activists of the Kirti Kisan Union also blocked the NH-44 in front of the police station.

The union members said not only had operations at the toll plaza been resumed, but the provision of multiple journeys within 24 hours from the toll plaza had ben scrapped.

“It is a breach of agreement. It was decided that the decision to operate toll plazas will be taken after the meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), but the authorities have already resumed operations. Later, the toll plaza officials agreed to cooperate and operations were suspended,” said Kirti Kisan Union leader Santokh Singh Sekhon.

The farmers had decided to end the sit-in protest at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza on December 15. However, later, farmer unions gave a call to resume the protest as the toll officials had revised the rate from ₹125 to ₹135 for a single journey, ₹185 to ₹200 for return journey and scrapped the provision of multiple journey provision within a 24-hour window.

National Highways Authority of India project director Virender Singh also visited the venue and discussed the matter with the farmer leaders . However, the talks remained inconclusive. “The prices have not been increased, rather adjusted as per the wholesale price index (WPI) and an advertisement in this regard was also published in leading daily newspapers in September,” he said.

Bone of contention

Increase in single journey and return-journey toll rates.

Scrapping of the existing monthly passes, which will require commuters to apply for them afresh.

Taking toll first at Ladhowal Toll Plaza and then at the Southern Bypass.

Full toll for commuters not using Fastag.

Scrapping the provision of multiple journeys within a 24-hour window.