Ludhiana: Ferozepur Road revamp hits a hurdle as private firms flag high expenses

The plan to beautify a 17-km stretch beneath the elevated highway on Ferozepur Road hit a roadblock as private companies involved in the project flagged high expenditures stemming from National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) ‘stringent’ regulations. Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora said he was in talks with the parties concerned to address the issues. (HT File)

The firms that had promised contributions as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) put forth the concerns during a recent meeting at the municipal corporation’s Zone D office.

However, Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora said he was in talks with the parties concerned to address the issues.

“Initially, companies expressed reluctance about the high costs involved. I have discussed the matter with senior officials to potentially scale back certain requirements while maintaining uniformity in the beautification process to ensure quality work,” he said.

The disagreement stems from the budget allocated to specific beautification tasks outlined by the NHAI. The agency submitted a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) mandating that each company must adhere to stringent specifications, including maintenance, pedestrian safety and brand logo placements.

According to the SOP, companies must beautify each pier along their designated stretch following a standardised colour and dimension scheme.

This includes replacing the top 0.5 metres of soil in the central verge with nutrient-rich soil and densely planting shade-tolerant palms and ficus trees.

Additionally, 1.2-metre pedestrian guardrails are required along the central verge to enhance safety.

Stringent rules for ads

The SOP specifies that companies may only display their logo on panels near the piers.

It prohibits and any other form of advertisement.

According to the SOP, the work must adhere to the Green Highways Policy of 2015, and companies are responsible for maintaining a 90% tree survival rate. NHAI made it clear that all project-related costs, including maintenance, fall on the companies.

A NHAI official said, “The SOP mandates high standards and companies must bear full responsibility for maintenance. This ensures uniformity and quality.”

The agency said the beautification work must not disrupt traffic or compromise road safety. Companies are required to submit a detailed plan for NHAI’s approval before beginning work. Any damages incurred during project execution will be the company’s responsibility, the SOP says.