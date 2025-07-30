Ludhiana: Final probe into 6-L enrolment fraud at govt primary school begins

The district education department has initiated the final inquiry into serious allegations of fake enrolments and financial mismanagement at the Government Primary School in Giaspura. Pardeep Sharma, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, PAU, has been appointed as the inquiry officer to lead the investigation. Around ₹ 6 lakh was withdrawn from the school welfare fund using self-signed cheques. (HT Photo)

At the heart of the issue is former head teacher Nisha Rani, accused of fraudulently enrolling over 2,500 fake students to siphon off government benefits meant for genuine students. During her tenure, the school reportedly received funds, uniforms, textbooks, and mid-day meals based on these manipulated figures.

Around ₹6 lakh was withdrawn from the school welfare fund using self-signed cheques. Salaries meant for mid-day meal workers were allegedly encashed instead of being directly deposited, and several official documents carried forged signatures of School Management Committee chairman Balbir Singh.

Following her suspension, Rani was first transferred to Government Primary School in Mattewara but did not assume charge, later being reassigned to GPS Sekhewal. Meanwhile, Sharma, the newly appointed inquiry officer, confirmed that the investigation is yet to formally begin.

To make matters worse, a separate inquiry launched earlier this year exposed serious discrepancies in the school’s food grain records. While official documents showed delivery of 85 quintals of wheat and 97 quintals of rice on October 23, school staff claimed the supplies never arrived, despite receipts being issued. By December, the school had exhausted its wheat stock and was left with only a minimal amount of rice to feed the students.

The mid-day meal stock audit, led by enquiry officer Varinder Brar on July 2 under the direction of the Punjab Mid-Day Meal Society, involved questioning the former head teacher, meal workers, and school staff. That investigation, however, still remains incomplete.

District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur had first flagged the food grain issue in January after detecting mismatches between recorded and actual stocks. Now, Bal Mukand Sharma, chairman of the Punjab State Food Commission, who initiated the formal probe, has vowed to expedite the inquiry process. “If needed, I will personally visit the school to ensure the matter is taken to its logical conclusion,” he said.