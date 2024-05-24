Ludhiana financier abducted over monetary dispute

A partner of a private finance company was allegedly abducted following a monetary issue. The accused threatened his wife and mother to arrange money. The accused threatened that if they did not return his money, they would harm Tarwinderpal Singh. (iStock)

Following the complaint of the victim’s wife, the Sarabha Nagar police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against accused Rahul Suri.

In her complaint, Taranjit Kaur of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar said that her husband Tarwinderpal Singh is partner in a finance company at Feroze Gandhi Market. On May 8, she received a call from the accused who claimed that Tarwinderpal Singh was not returning their money, she alleged.

The accused threatened that if they did not return his money, they would harm her husband.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Parshotam Lal, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 346 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.