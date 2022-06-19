Ludhiana | Financier booked for sexually assaulting woman police personnel

A financier has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 48-year-old woman police personnel.

The accused has been identified as Parminderpal Singh Grewal of Barsal village.

The complainant said she had borrowed ₹2 lakh on interest from the accused in 2019 for which he demanded five blank cheques as a guarantee.

So far, she had returned ₹3.60 lakh to the accused, but he started demanding ₹90,000 more, which she paid, she said, adding that later, the accused coerced her to establish physical relation with him. When she refused, the accused filed a cheque-bounce case against her, she claimed.

The woman alleged that on June 9, he came to her house and claimed to withdraw the case, if she established physical relation with him, but she refused.

“On June 11, he barged into the house and sexually assaulted me. My son and daughter-in-law made a video of him fleeing. Later, I filed a complaint against him,” she further added.

Assistant sub-inspector Gursewak Singh, the investigating officer, said that an FIR under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment), 354-D (stalking) and 509 (eord, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.