Ludhiana | Financier booked for sexually assaulting woman police personnel
A financier has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 48-year-old woman police personnel.
The accused has been identified as Parminderpal Singh Grewal of Barsal village.
The complainant said she had borrowed ₹2 lakh on interest from the accused in 2019 for which he demanded five blank cheques as a guarantee.
So far, she had returned ₹3.60 lakh to the accused, but he started demanding ₹90,000 more, which she paid, she said, adding that later, the accused coerced her to establish physical relation with him. When she refused, the accused filed a cheque-bounce case against her, she claimed.
The woman alleged that on June 9, he came to her house and claimed to withdraw the case, if she established physical relation with him, but she refused.
“On June 11, he barged into the house and sexually assaulted me. My son and daughter-in-law made a video of him fleeing. Later, I filed a complaint against him,” she further added.
Assistant sub-inspector Gursewak Singh, the investigating officer, said that an FIR under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment), 354-D (stalking) and 509 (eord, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics