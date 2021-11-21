Ludhiana: FIR against garment manufacturer, 5 others for 13.48 crore GST fraud

PAU police have booked six people, including a garment manufacturer, his accountant, chartered accountant, an employee and other accomplices, for ₹13.48 crore fraud in GST refund. According to the police, the accused had forged bills to execute the fraud.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of principal commissioner, central goods and services tax commissionerate, against garment manufacturer Narinder Chug, accountant Satish Sharma, chartered accountant Ankur Garg, employee Ram Bilash Yadav and accomplices Rohit Kumar Gupta and Aman Saggar.

The complaint stated that the accused Narinder Chug owns at least 18 firms, including 12 in Punjab. The accused have submitted factitious bills and got a GST refund. By doing this, the accused caused the loss of ₹13.48 crore to the government. The accused have helped Chug in preparing bogus bills to execute the fraud.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Deedar Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR has been lodged following a detailed inquiry by a senior official. The inquiry report suggested that these firms are involved in passing and availing of fake input tax credit without actual supply of goods and monetising the same by way of availing refunds. The accused are also indulging in availing export benefits without meeting the export requirement. They have availed input-tax credit to the tune of ₹8.97 crore and its monetisation through GST refund amounting ₹4.80 crore, accounting ₹13.87 crore.

He added that a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.