Ludhiana: FIR against three after minister’s gunman ends life

The constable, Gurkirat Singh, who was posted as a gunman with state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service carbine at the residence of a woman in Rampur village, of Doraha, on Sunday evening.

Inspector Akash Dutt, SHO of Doraha police station, confirmed that based on the statement of Gurkirat’s mother, Daljit Kaur, an FIR has been lodged against the three accused under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment to suicide. “Further investigation is underway,” the SHO added.

Daljit Kaur stated that her son got the job in the police department on compensatory grounds. He had been in a relationship with Karamjit Kaur, the woman named in the FIR, since 2009, and both families were aware of their bond. However, five years ago, Ranjit Kaur allegedly intervened, preventing further contact and marrying her daughter off to another man without informing Gurkirat.

Daljit Kaur further alleged that even after her marriage, Karamjit Kaur continued to contact Gurkirat and, along with her family, extorted money from him under various pretexts. She claimed that Gurkirat, who was deeply affected by the betrayal and harassment, frequently visited their house where he was pressured and manipulated for money, leaving him mentally shattered.

On Sunday, Ranjit Kaur allegedly summoned Gurkirat to their home, and shortly after, news broke that he had shot himself there. Daljit Kaur firmly asserted that her son was driven to suicide due to the persistent harassment and exploitation by the woman and her family members.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation while efforts are on to apprehend the accused.

According to Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav, initial investigation suggested Gurkirat Singh was involved in a one-sided love affair with the woman, who had been married for the past four years. “He had gone to the woman’s house and asked for her phone number from her mother. When denied, he shot himself in a fit of rage,” Yadav said.