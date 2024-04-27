 Ludhiana: FIR lodged against panchayat secy, ex-sarpanch as 28 files missing - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: FIR lodged against panchayat secy, ex-sarpanch as 28 files missing

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 27, 2024 10:43 PM IST

A first-information report (FIR) was lodged following the complaint of Rajesh Chadhha, block development and panchayat officer (BDPO), Ludhiana-I

The Sarabha Nagar police have booked the panchayat secretary of Jhammat village, former sarpanch and a panchayat member for misplacing 28 files and other records related to the grants and proceedings.

The accused have been identified as secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sonu, former sarpanch Balveer Singh and former panchayat member Ravinder Singh. (HT File Photo)
The accused have been identified as secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sonu, former sarpanch Balveer Singh and former panchayat member Ravinder Singh.

A first-information report (FIR) was lodged following the complaint of Rajesh Chadhha, block development and panchayat officer (BDPO), Ludhiana-I. The accused have been identified as secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sonu, former sarpanch Balveer Singh and former panchayat member Ravinder Singh.

Sarabha Nagar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Paramvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police have registered a case and a probe would be initiated soon. The BDPO alleged that the accused have misplaced the files that have details of the projects and allocation of funds. An FIR under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, he added.

