 Ludhiana: Fire at civil hospital’s oxygen plant, no casualty reported - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Fire at civil hospital’s oxygen plant, no casualty reported

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 09, 2024 05:14 AM IST

There were fire extinguishers available in every ward of the hospital, but we were not given any training on how to use them, a hospital worker said on condition of anonymity

The electric panel of oxygen plant at civil hospital caught fire on Sunday night. The staff on duty were not able to use the fire extinguishers and struggled to put out the flames.

Ludhiana civil hospital employees trying to douse the flames at the oxygen plant. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana civil hospital employees trying to douse the flames at the oxygen plant. (HT Photo)

A fire safety expert who was on the spot, rushed in and helped to douse the flames.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

No significant damage was caused.

The oxygen plant also remained unfunctional for a while, said hospital workers. There were fire extinguishers available in every ward of the hospital, but we were not given any training on how to use them, a hospital worker said on condition of anonymity.

The centre had directed states and Union territories on March 23, to ensure that all hospitals conducted inspections, addressed discrepancies in electrical load capacity and obtained valid clearances to prevent fires during summer.

The hospital workers also demanded fire safety training. Chief medical officer Dr Mandeep Kaur Sandhu, when contacted for a comment, didn’t respond to repeated calls.

Fire department officials said they have planned a fire safety workshop on April 15 and 16 in the hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Fire at civil hospital’s oxygen plant, no casualty reported
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On