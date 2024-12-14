Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at refinery, locals express concern

A major fire erupted at the AP Refinery on Sidhwan Bet Road in Jagraon’s Tapar Harniya village. The fire began in a large stockpile of paddy stubble inside the factory and rapidly spread, sending thick smoke plumes into the surrounding villages, causing respiratory issues for residents. A major fire erupted at the AP Refinery on Sidhwan Bet Road in Jagraon’s Tapar Harniya village. (HT File)

Upon receiving the distress call, fire brigade teams rushed to the site. Initially, only one fire engine was dispatched, but as the fire grew stronger, additional help was requested. Six fire engines were eventually deployed to tackle the growing blaze, fueled by strong winds.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire started suddenly, with workers noticing smoke from the stubble piles before the flames engulfed a large section. The refinery employees alerted the factory owner and fire services, but by the time help arrived, the fire was already out of control. Despite their efforts, the large volume of stubble posed a significant challenge to the firefighting teams.

Fire department officials said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.