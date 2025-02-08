Ludhiana: Fire in Aam Aadmi Clinic destroys medicines, furniture

The Aam Aadmi Clinic at Chhawani Mohalla here was gutted by fire on early Friday morning. Dr Prashant, who is posted at the clinic, said, “The fire started at around 5:30 am. It was most probably caused by a short circuit.” The Aam Aadmi Clinic that was destroyed in a fire at Chhawni Mohalla in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

He said he got a call from an Asha worker at around 7:30 am and when he reached here, there were two fire engines dousing the flames. The interiors of the clinic were burnt. The fire destroyed an air conditioner, a fridge and medicines. The gypsum boards on the false ceiling melted and the frames of windows and drawers were also bent out of shape due to the fire, he said.

“While the flames were doused soon, the damage had already been done,” he added.

Fire officer Maninder Singh said it took two fire tenders to control the fire. A team of health officials reached the clinic in the morning to assess the damage. When approached for a comment, civil surgeon Dr Pardeep didn’t respond to multiple calls and texts.