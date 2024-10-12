Ludhiana: Fire in Sundar Nagar godown, chemical goods damaged

Fire broke out in a chemical godown in Sundar Nagar on Thursday. According to fire officials, two engines were pressed into service to bring the situation under control. A video grab of the fire incident in Sundar Nagar in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT photo)

A sudden explosion was reported at Sahil Chemical’s warehouse in Sardar Nagar of Sundar Nagar area in the evening hours, leaving area residents scared. Immediately after the blast, fire erupted following which residents informed the control room. It took about two-and-a-half hour to extinguish the blaze. Officials suspect short circuit behind the explosion.

A nearby resident said the factory owners had been repeated asked to shut down the chemical warehouse in this area, but their concerns were “ignored”. The factory has been operational here for the past two years. Chemical goods inside the unit were damaged, according to information. The exact loss is yet to be assessed by the owners.

Residents are now urging the authorities to relocate chemical factories and warehouses away from residential neighborhoods.

“Two fire tenders from Sundar Nagar and divisional headquarters reached the spot to douse the flames. The chemical godown was not having safety certificate,” an official said.

Several industrial mishaps have taken place across the state in the past one year. On September 17, three died in a factory fire at Bathinda’s Gehri Buttar village. On June 24, two factory workers were charred to death as fire broke out at a yarn mill in Ludhiana’s Bal Singh Nagar of Basti Jodhewal area. On October 6 last year, four persons died in a massive blaze at a pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar. On September 27, 2023, two women died after a chemical factory reported a fire incident at industrial area of Chanalon, Kurali, in Mohali.