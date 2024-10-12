Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Fire in Sundar Nagar godown, chemical goods damaged

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 12, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Chemical goods inside the godown in Sundar Nagar of Ludhiana were damaged, according to information. The exact loss is yet to be assessed by the owners.

Fire broke out in a chemical godown in Sundar Nagar on Thursday. According to fire officials, two engines were pressed into service to bring the situation under control.

A video grab of the fire incident in Sundar Nagar in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT photo)
A video grab of the fire incident in Sundar Nagar in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT photo)

A sudden explosion was reported at Sahil Chemical’s warehouse in Sardar Nagar of Sundar Nagar area in the evening hours, leaving area residents scared. Immediately after the blast, fire erupted following which residents informed the control room. It took about two-and-a-half hour to extinguish the blaze. Officials suspect short circuit behind the explosion.

A nearby resident said the factory owners had been repeated asked to shut down the chemical warehouse in this area, but their concerns were “ignored”. The factory has been operational here for the past two years. Chemical goods inside the unit were damaged, according to information. The exact loss is yet to be assessed by the owners.

Residents are now urging the authorities to relocate chemical factories and warehouses away from residential neighborhoods.

“Two fire tenders from Sundar Nagar and divisional headquarters reached the spot to douse the flames. The chemical godown was not having safety certificate,” an official said.

Several industrial mishaps have taken place across the state in the past one year. On September 17, three died in a factory fire at Bathinda’s Gehri Buttar village. On June 24, two factory workers were charred to death as fire broke out at a yarn mill in Ludhiana’s Bal Singh Nagar of Basti Jodhewal area. On October 6 last year, four persons died in a massive blaze at a pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar. On September 27, 2023, two women died after a chemical factory reported a fire incident at industrial area of Chanalon, Kurali, in Mohali.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On