Ludhiana: Fire ravages cattle feed factory in city, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a cattle feed factory on Bahadur K Road on Friday morning, destroying large quantities of raw material and production units. No casualties were reported, fire officials said. The factory, situated on Bahadur K Road area in flames, in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

The blaze, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, sent thick flames and smoke into the sky. The owner of the factory said the fire caused losses worth crores of rupees

Workers at the factory, which produced cattle feed from cotton seeds, noticed smoke and a strong burning smell around 10 am coming from one of the halls. Before they could react, the fire had spread rapidly across the premises. They quickly raised the alarm and evacuated the building and informed the fire station around 10.15 am. Soon the firefighters reached the factory engulfed in flames on all sides.

Leading fireman Rajinder Kumar said the teams initially tried to contain the fire from the outer sections before moving inside the different areas of the factory. It reportedly took 40 to 50 rounds of operation to finally bring the blaze under control around 4.30 pm.

Assistant divisional fire officer Jaswinder Singh said the exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, though the factory owner suspects an electrical short circuit.

“The factory had almost no fire safety arrangements, noting that if basic safety equipment had been available, the fire might have been contained at an earlier stage,”

Fire officials said the intensity of the blaze was exacerbated by the large quantity of raw materials stored inside the factory, which acted as fuel for the flames.