Ludhiana | Firefighters risk life and limb, while safety suits sit smart in safe

The firesafety and proximity suits purchased for the fire department under the Smart City Mission are still lying pristine in the boxes they came in, while firefighters continue to take on flames without adequate gear.

The delay in putting the suits to use almost cost a firefighter his life at a burning textile unit in Phase 7 of the Focal Point Area on Friday. The firefighter, Dharamjot, who was dousing flames without a fire safety suit, suffered burn injuries on face and leg, and was rushed to a private hospital. Four firefighters had also been injured and suffered burn injuries while dousing the flames in May 2017.

Around two months have elapsed since aluminium firesafety suits were handed over to the department in presence of cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu in September, and 15 proximity fire safety suits were purchased for the department the very next month. However, the suits have been carefully kept in a store, and have not yet been distributed among firefighters, who put their lives at risk while dousing flames without any safety. Incidentally, firefighters have been demanding fire safety suits for a long time.

An official, requesting anonymity, said the firefighters are not used to wearing the safety suits as they have been working without them for a long time. “They find it difficult to work in the suits. Besides, they are be worn only in an emergency, when firefighters have to enter a building or rescue trapped persons. However, things will get streamlined, if the suits are handed over to the firefighters. There are five fire stations in the city and the suits should be equally distributed among them.”

There are not enough safety suits for the firefighters. Only 15 safety suits have been purchased against around 100 leading firefighters, and drivers in the fire brigade. The department says more suits will be purchased.

“Storing the expensive suits at the fire department is not easy as they can easily get damaged if not handled properly,” said the official.

Meanwhile, assistant divisional fire officer, Swarn Chand, said fire safety suits are available for firefighters at the fire brigade headquarters near railway station and they can be worn in an emergency. More suits are being purchased by the department, which will be distributed among the firefighters.