Ludhiana: Firm director, BJYM leader booked for ‘threatening’ banker

The Model Town police have registered a case against a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader, a BJP worker, a steel company director and their associates for allegedly threatening and obstructing the chief manager of Punjab and Sind Bank’s Model Town branch, in connection with the auction of a defaulter’s property. The accused also created a disturbance inside the bank and disrupted official work for nearly three hours, affecting normal banking operations. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the bank had initiated proceedings to auction a property belonging to a steel businessman after he failed to repay a loan of ₹2 crore. The accused allegedly stormed into the bank and attempted to force the authorities to halt the auction process.

Among those booked are Kapil Katyal, state spokesperson of the BJP’s youth wing, BJP worker Ajay Pal Disawar, Sudhanshu Jindal, director of Makkar Steels Private Limited, and seven unidentified persons. Sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duties), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped on them on the complaint of Arun Kumar, chief manager of Punjab and Sind Bank, Model Town branch. He stated that Jindal had taken a loan of ₹2 crore from the bank in 2019. After he failed to repay the amount, the bank, following due procedure, decided to auction a land parcel located in Kohara. Acting on a magisterial order, the auction was scheduled for December 30, 2025.

On the day of the auction, the accused allegedly entered the bank premises and pressured the chief manager to stop the process. When he refused, they reportedly threatened and intimidated him.

The complainant further alleged that Kapil Katyal threatened to use his political influence to get him suspended. The accused also created a disturbance inside the bank and disrupted official work for nearly three hours, affecting normal banking operations.

ASI Jagjeet Singh of the Model Town police station said a case has been registered and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. Further investigation is underway.