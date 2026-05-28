Ludhiana: Five armed men attack grocery shop owner, rob him of ₹25,000

A 65-year-old grocery shop owner was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of ₹25,000 by five assailants near Lalton Kalan village while on his way to procure milk and curd on Tuesday. Police said the assailants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons before snatching cash and fleeing from the spot. (HT File)

According to police, Sohan Singh, a resident of village Mansooran, sustained critical injuries in the attack.

“He has identified two of the accused, Kinder and Jaggi, both residents of his village, while the remaining three had covered their faces during the robbery,”

The Sadar police have registered an FIR against the accused.

According to the complaint, Sohan Singh runs a grocery shop in the village and regularly visits the Verka Milk Plant early in the morning to bring milk and curd for sale. On Tuesday, he was travelling on his two-wheeler when the accused intercepted him near Lalton Kalan village.

Police said the assailants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons before snatching ₹25,000 in cash and fleeing from the spot.

Following the incident, the injured shopkeeper contacted his family members, who shifted him to a hospital for treatment. He later lodged a complaint with the police, naming the two accused he recognised.

Investigating officer ASI Satnam Singh of Sadar police station said an FIR has been registered under Sections 304(2), 307, 112(2), 191(2) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said raids are underway to arrest the accused, who are absconding.