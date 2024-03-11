Ludhiana: Five robbers held, 11 stolen mobile phones recovered

The Moti Nagar police busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of five persons and recovered 11 stolen mobile phones, three motorcycles, a scooter and three sharp-edged weapons from their possession. The ASI said that the gang was involved in robbing cash, mobiles and valuables from people. (HT File Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Ankush alias Jatt alias Lala of Keeti Nagar, Vishal, Ashu Kumar alias Baba Giri- residents of Hargobindpura of Moti Nagar, Ajay Kumar and Kamal of Keerti Nagar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ASI Jatinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested the accused near Dussehra ground of Moti Nagar, following a tip-off. The police received the information that the accused are hatching a conspiracy to execute a robbery.

The ASI added that the gang was involved in robbing cash, mobiles and valuables from people. They would threaten and attack people with sharp-edged weapons to rob them. The accused would target people in late evening hours, especially factory workers.

A case under sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.