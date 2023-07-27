Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Food safety officers conduct inspection at jaggery manufacturing unit

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 27, 2023 11:39 PM IST

A total of 250 kg of sugar, 1,410 kg of jaggery, and 400 kg of jaggery powder was sealed by the food safety officers, according a press release by the health department

: A team of district health office on Thursday conducted a raid at a jaggery manufacturing factory at Hambharan Industrial Area over suspicion of adulteration.

District health officer Ripudaman Kaur and food safety officers Satwinder Singh and Gaurav Kumar carried out the raid as part of the department’s efforts to ensure food safety and quality in the district.

During the inspection, three samples of jaggery, sugar, and jaggery powder were collected from the factory.

