Ludhiana: For manufacturing sector, Arora pledges 200-cr R&D boost

Punjab’s industry minister Sanjeev Arora on Thursday announced a major investment of ₹200 crore in modern equipment to strengthen research & development (R&D) facilities across the state, aiming to boost manufacturing competitiveness and support the micro, small and medium enterprises’ (MSME) sector. Sanjeev Arora assured that the government would prioritise execution of the upgrades.

Arora, accompanied by industries director Surbhi Malik and other officials, made the announcement during his visit to the Institute of Autoparts and Hand Tools (IAHT), Ludhiana, where he held detailed deliberations with industry representatives on the institute’s roadmap for growth.

“The Punjab government is fully committed to building future-ready industrial capabilities. By investing in modern R&D and testing infrastructure, we will enable faster product development, robust certification processes and greater global competitiveness for our MSMEs.”

During the interaction, Upkar Singh Ahuja, board member, IAHT, underlined the urgent need for world-class testing aligned with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to help small enterprises overcome certification hurdles and expand into international markets. He also called for enhanced R&D in electric vehicles (EVs), power tools and fast-evolving auto components, citing surging demand in these sectors.

Industry leaders present, including JS Bhogal (CICU), SC Ralhan, Ashok Gupta, Parveen Chadha, Angad Singh Sohi (GM DIC Ludhiana), and Ravinder Garg (Deputy Director, PIU & Vice-Chairman, IAHT), expressed confidence that the ₹200-crore equipment upgrade would significantly improve Punjab’s manufacturing base, drive exports and generate employment.

Dr Sanjeev Katoch delivered a presentation on the institute’s ongoing projects and expansion plans, which include new laboratories, modernisation of processes and collaborative industry-research models.

Arora assured the gathering that the government would prioritise execution of the upgrades. “Transforming this Institute into a cutting-edge hub will accelerate innovation, reduce time-to-market and empower MSMEs to meet global benchmarks,” he said.