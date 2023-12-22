close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Former co-worker held in delivery man's murder case

Ludhiana: Former co-worker held in delivery man’s murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 22, 2023 06:46 AM IST

The ACP said that the accused was aware that the victim was having cash around ₹36000 after supplying eggs and to rob the amount, he murdered him

Four days after a delivery man of an egg trader was found murdered in Tibba area, the police have arrested his former co-worker in connection with the crime.

The accused has been identified as Gurdit Singh of Gurdaspur, who is presently residing in Baba Namdev Colony at Tibba Road. He was arrested from Jalandhar and 12,000 was recovered from his possession.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP – East) Gurdev Singh said that Gurdit is a former colleague of the victim and had left the job around 20 days ago. The ACP said that the accused was aware that the victim was having cash around 36000 after supplying eggs and to rob the amount, he murdered him.

The ACP said that the body of victim, Chaand, was recovered on December 17 and the rope used for starting auto-rickshaws was found around his neck, indicating that the victim was strangled to death.

The wallet of the victim was in his pocket but the amount collected by him after supplying eggs was not found at the spot. However, a case under sections of murder was registered and investigation was initiated.

The police found that the victim was last seen with Gurdit.

The police scanned the footage of CCTV cameras and with the help of technical support, nabbed the accused from Jalandhar.

The ACP said that the accused was a drug addict.

The accused was produced before the court which sent him to two-day police custody.

