Ludhiana: Former sarpanch, aide held for liquor smuggling

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 24, 2024 06:34 AM IST

The arrested accused have been identified as Mahinderpal Kaur and her aide Paramjeet Singh- both residents of Ramagrh Bhullar village

The Ludhiana Rural police arrested a former woman sarpanch and her aide for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor.

Ludhiana Rural Police have recovered 120 bottles of illicit liquor from their possession. (HT File Photo)

Police have recovered 120 bottles of illicit liquor from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mahinderpal Kaur and her aide Paramjeet Singh- both residents of Ramagrh Bhullar village.

ASI Atma Singh said that the police arrested the woman and her aide when they were smuggling illicit liquor in a car near Baddowal. The woman is a former sarpanch. She is already facing trial in several cases.

A case under sections 61, 78 (2), 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been lodged against the accused at Dakha police station.

