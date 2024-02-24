Ludhiana: Former sarpanch, aide held for liquor smuggling

The Ludhiana Rural police arrested a former woman sarpanch and her aide for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor. Ludhiana Rural Police have recovered 120 bottles of illicit liquor from their possession. (HT File Photo)

Police have recovered 120 bottles of illicit liquor from their possession.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mahinderpal Kaur and her aide Paramjeet Singh- both residents of Ramagrh Bhullar village.

ASI Atma Singh said that the police arrested the woman and her aide when they were smuggling illicit liquor in a car near Baddowal. The woman is a former sarpanch. She is already facing trial in several cases.

A case under sections 61, 78 (2), 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been lodged against the accused at Dakha police station.