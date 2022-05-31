Ludhiana: Former sarpanch who was shot by friend dies after 4 days

After battling for life for four days, the former sarpanch of Bonkar Dogra village in Koomkalan, who was shot by his friend, succumbed to his injuries

The victim has been identified as Malkit Singh, 50, who was a realtor by profession. The accused, Sunil Kumar Dogra of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, who is also a realtor, is on the run. Police have added Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code to the FIR which was already lodged against him.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Jung Singh, the victim’s brother.

Jung stated that his brother had gone to Dogra’s house to collect payment for a piece of land which he had sold him. He added that Dogra fired at his brother there and a bullet hit Malkit under his eye and got stuck in the skull. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.