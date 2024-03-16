 Ludhiana: Four men snatch car, try to kidnap woman - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Four men snatch car, try to kidnap woman

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 16, 2024 06:34 AM IST

According to police, the woman was sitting on the front seat of the car, while her husband foiled the abduction bid by pulling out his wife from the car on Thursday night

A gang of four miscreants allegedly tried to kidnap a woman, who was sitting in a car, while trying to carjack the vehicle near busy Kochar Market Chowk, around 50 meters away from a police post, police said on Friday.

Police investigating at the spot near Kochar Market Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
Police investigating at the spot near Kochar Market Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the woman was sitting on the front seat of the car, while her husband foiled the abduction bid by pulling out his wife from the car on Thursday night.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The police alerted the patrolling parties and installed checkpoints at various locations to trace the car, but to no avail.

The complainant Narinderpal Singh, manager of a finance company, who is resident of Green Field stated that they had stopped to buy medicine from a pharmacy. He stopped his Hyundai i-20 car on the roadside and walked to the pharmacy, while his wife Simmi chose to sit inside.

He stated that four miscreants came there and took control over the wheels. The accused drove away while his wife was sitting in. After she raised an alarm he ran towards the car and pulled out his wife from the vehicle, while the miscreants drove away the car. After he raised an alarm, the onlookers tried to chase the accused, but they managed to escape.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Jatin Bansal, said that the police are in the process of lodging an FIR against the accused for carjacking and attempting to kidnap the woman. The police are also scanning the CCTVs installed in the locality to trace the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Four men snatch car, try to kidnap woman
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On