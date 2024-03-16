Ludhiana: Four men snatch car, try to kidnap woman

A gang of four miscreants allegedly tried to kidnap a woman, who was sitting in a car, while trying to carjack the vehicle near busy Kochar Market Chowk, around 50 meters away from a police post, police said on Friday. Police investigating at the spot near Kochar Market Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the woman was sitting on the front seat of the car, while her husband foiled the abduction bid by pulling out his wife from the car on Thursday night.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The police alerted the patrolling parties and installed checkpoints at various locations to trace the car, but to no avail.

The complainant Narinderpal Singh, manager of a finance company, who is resident of Green Field stated that they had stopped to buy medicine from a pharmacy. He stopped his Hyundai i-20 car on the roadside and walked to the pharmacy, while his wife Simmi chose to sit inside.

He stated that four miscreants came there and took control over the wheels. The accused drove away while his wife was sitting in. After she raised an alarm he ran towards the car and pulled out his wife from the vehicle, while the miscreants drove away the car. After he raised an alarm, the onlookers tried to chase the accused, but they managed to escape.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Jatin Bansal, said that the police are in the process of lodging an FIR against the accused for carjacking and attempting to kidnap the woman. The police are also scanning the CCTVs installed in the locality to trace the accused.