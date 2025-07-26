Ludhiana: Free from clutches of beggary, children rewrite future in classrooms

They once used to roam the streets of Ludhiana, begging for money. Today, they are role models for street children across the city. Students of Maa Sharda Vidyapeeth with DC Himanshu Jain in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The turning point in their lives came when they were rescued from the streets and put in schools by the Nobel Foundation.

Under the project, which started in 2009, the foundation rescued child beggars and gave them an opportunity to rewrite their future in the classrooms. The efforts bore fruit as many of them are on the cusp of completing their bachelor’s degrees or finishing various trade schools and are dreaming of a life they never thought was possible.

Take the case of Vipin, who used to spend his days pleading for alms outside a temple. Currently, he is studying a Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT) and dreams of working at a reputed lab.

“I want to help children who are still begging on the streets. I know what they go through,” he said.

The story of these children is resonating more amid the Punjab government’s ongoing drive to rescue child beggars in the state with a focus on their scientific identification, rehabilitation, and long-term integration into society.

On Friday, the children shared their stories with deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain at an event at Maa Sharda Vidyapeeth School in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, run by the Nobel Foundation, where 210 children, who were rescued, are currently studying. The foundation has 26 centres in Ludhiana and four in other cities.

The project was started in 2009, Currently, the foundation claims to have over 5,000 underprivileged students in 30 facilities, transforming their lives in its schools, spread across the state.

Rinki, who was rescued from outside a temple, now beams with confidence. After completing her schooling, she pursued fashion design and is currently working at a boutique in the city. “Sometimes, I shiver thinking about those days. I stood outside a temple with an empty bowl. If the foundation had not taken me in, I would still be there,” she said.

Jyoti, another former child beggar, is now pursuing her BCom degree at a reputed private university, while Sonika, who completed her graduation in arts, is studying fashion design. “I want to own my boutique one day,” Sonika shared.

Rajnish, who, after completing his matriculation, is now training in water filter manufacturing. “One day, I will start my own business,” he said.

Rajinder Sharma, head of the Nobel Foundation, said they have helped around 210 underprivileged children make a shift from begging to classrooms.

“We start by offering them basic education till Class 5 and then help them enrol in government and private schools. Many of them also work part-time to support their education. Today, they are living with dignity and pride,” he said.

DC Jain applauded the foundation for its tireless efforts. “This is the kind of initiative that shapes a healthy and just society. We need more such interventions to eradicate the menace of child begging. These children are no longer victims of their past but champions of their future,” he said.