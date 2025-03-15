Ludhiana: Frequent power outages in Focal Point irk locals as GIS substation faces delays

Frequent power outages in Focal Point and its surrounding areas have left residents and industries frustrated as the commissioning of the 220 KV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation continues to face delays. Despite the setbacks, PSTCL officials cited the GIS substation, developed by Toshiba Private Limited, will be operational before the advent of paddy season. (HT Photo)

“For the past few weeks, we have been facing frequent power disruptions, but the prolonged shutdown on Holi was extremely frustrating. It dampened the celebrations. Even after complaining, the authorities do not give any clear answer on when the issue will be fixed,” said Rahul Verma, a resident of GK Estate.

The project, constructed with a budget of ₹65 crore, was previously slated for completion by March-end, but has now been pushed to May, leaving the area grappling with erratic power supply.

According to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSTCL) officials, the installation work has been progressing at a sluggish pace due to several technical tasks still pending. The erection of a few transmission lines, as well as the replacement of consumable materials, such as insulating oils, circuit breaker contacts and fuses, is yet to be completed, further slowing down the process.

Industries in the area have also raised concerns over the frequent disruptions. “The constant power cuts are disrupting our operations and affecting productivity. Our machines need an uninterrupted supply, but the frequent shutdowns are making it difficult to meet deadlines. The authorities should speed up the work to resolve this issue,” said Amit Khanna, a factory owner in Focal Point.

Explaining the reason for the delay, Sukhbir Walia, deputy chief engineer, PSTCL, Ludhiana Central Zone, said that work on a substation yard in Dhandari is underway in five phases. The first and second phases are scheduled for completion by April 6 and April 30, respectively. Since the GIS substation predominantly depends on power from Dhandari, the circuit shift process can only begin once the second phase is completed.

Additionally, Walia pointed out that pending work on transmission lines has necessitated intermittent shutdowns. Due to safety protocols, power transmission must be temporarily halted to allow workers to complete installations, leading to prolonged outages in the affected areas.

Further complicating the process is the regulatory approval required from both the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) and the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC). The NLDC oversees the national power grid, ensuring stability and coordinating inter-regional transfers, while the SLDC manages power distribution at the state-level, balancing demand and supply. The approvals and coordination between these entities have added to the delays, he said.

Despite the setbacks, PSTCL officials cited the GIS substation, developed by Toshiba Private Limited, will be operational before the advent of paddy season. Once completed, it will significantly improve the electricity supply to over 10,000 industrial units in the area. With an increased load capacity from 400 MVA to 840 MVA, the project aims to provide uninterrupted power supply to Focal Point, Dhandari, Giaspura, and Sherpur.