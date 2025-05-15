Ludhiana: Friend booked after 24-yr-old dies by suicide

A 24-year-old hosiery worker allegedly committed suicide in the Mayapuri, Tibba, on Tuesday after being unable to cope with the pressure of repaying a loan. The victim reportedly hung himself from a ceiling fan at his residence. Police have booked one of his friends for abetment to suicide. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

Tibba police have registered an FIR under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Praveen, a hosiery worker from Kila Mohalla, based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother.

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amrik Chand, investigating officer, the victim and Praveen were both employed in the hosiery sector. Around a year ago, the victim needed financial help and approached the accused, who helped him borrow around ₹1 lakh from one of his acquaintances. Though the victim had repaid ₹30,000, the debt remained largely unpaid and was accumulating interest. This reportedly caused him immense stress.

The complainant told police that Praveen had been repeatedly pressuring his brother to repay the remaining amount and had even threatened him over the phone. He alleged that this constant harassment forced his brother to end his life.

The ASI added that the police are now examining victim’s mobile phone and retrieving call records to verify the claims and assess Praveen’s involvement. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.