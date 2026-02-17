Ludhiana: Fugitive rape accused’s brother shares morphed videos of minor, on the run

Brother of a fugitive rape accused has been booked for allegedly sharing morphed pictures and videos of the minor victim in a WhatsApp group with intention to defame her. Police said that Mandar’s brother Sukhwinder was booked on March 21, 2025, for allegedly raping the 14-year-old victim. (HT File)

The Koom Kalan police said an FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father against Mandar Singh of Haidar Nagar village, brother of the rape accused, Sukhwinder Singh, who is a fugitive. The complainant alleged that the accused and his family members were threatening them to withdraw the case.

The complainant stated that Mandar Singh is the member of a WhatsApp group — Garcha Group. He alleged that the accused had been threatening them of making the morphed pictures and videos of the girl viral on social networking sites. When they refused to withdraw the case, the accused posted videos and pictures in the WhatsApp group, the complainant stated.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said Section 67-B of the Information Technology Act has been slapped against the accused. A hunt is on for the his arrest.

The inspector added that Mandar’s brother Sukhwinder was booked on March 21, 2025, for allegedly raping the 14-year-old victim. At that time, the complainant had stated that Sukhwinder barged into her room on March 13, 2025, and raped her. After the kin of the victim rushed to the room hearing her cries, the accused managed to escape after scaling the compound wall.

An FIR under Sections 74, 78, 351 (2) of the BNS and 8 of the POCSO Act was registered against Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha. Further, the Inspector added that the accused is still on the run and proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender has been initiated.